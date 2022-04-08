“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” arrives this weekend at Cedar Stadium

Arriving Friday, April 8, at Megaplex Cedar Stadium 8 is the long-awaited video game adaptation “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”

The follow-up to the 2020 film, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” returns audiences to the titular blue blur as he teams up with a fox named Tails to once again stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik from finding a power artifact known as the Chaos Emerald. Things get more complicated for the newly formed duo when an echidna warrior named Knuckles has joined forces with Robotnik.

The film stars Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Tika Sumpter and Lee Majdoub. Showings for the video game adaptation vary throughout the weekend, with the earliest Saturday and Sunday showings starting at 10 a.m.

Along with “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” two new releases will also be arriving at Cedar Stadium 8 with the new Michael Bay actioner “Ambulance” and documentary “Waterman.”

The R-rated flick “Ambulance” follows Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhall as a veteran and his adopted brother on a high speed chase in a hijacked ambulance with a wounded cop and EMT worker through Los Angeles when a bank heist goes horribly wrong. “Waterman” follows the life story of five-time Olympic medalist Duke Paoa Kahanamoku as he overcomes all odds in his career in surfing. Both films will have Thursday night showings and will play through the weekend.

As for other films at Cedar Stadium, showings for the two superhero films “The Batman” and “Morbius,” video game adaptation “Uncharted,” and action adventure comedy “The Lost City” will continue through the weekend. Leaving on Thursday, however, are “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie” and “Dog.”

Showtimes for all the films shown at Cedar Stadium 8 can be found on their website.

Films coming for Easter Weekend starting April 15 will be the long anticipated “Harry Potter” prequel “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” along with drama “Father Stu” starring Mark Wahlberg which will begin showings on Tuesday, April 12.

Article by: Christian Paystrup

