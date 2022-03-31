Softball to take on Montana at home

Bringing in more softball for those in Cedar City, the Southern Utah University softball team (3-23, 0-3) will play another home series at Katheryn Berg Field this weekend as they take on the University of Montana (13-16, 1-2). The Thunderbirds come in looking to find their first win in Big Sky Conference play.

During the opening series of the conference, SUU dropped all three games to the University of Northern Colorado. After dropping the first two games 8-0 and 10-2, the Thunderbirds came close in game three. Having a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh with lots of momentum, SUU was not able to convert at the plate, falling 4-3 to the Bears.

Coming into the series with the Grizzlies, SUU looks to improve their opportunities at the plate. The team is averaging .190 with senior center fielder Makall Whetten leading the T-Birds with .268. Along with Whetten, Jayne Sepulveda will try to be a threat in the batter’s box. Sepulveda, the leader in hits for the Thunderbirds, has 19 hits so far this season and is looking to add more this weekend.

This will be the first away series of conference play for Montana. On the road, the Grizzlies are 0-6 and will be trying to find a win as the visiting squad. Led by freshman Presley Jantzi and big hitter Maygen McGrath, Montana has an overall batting average of .261 and has kept their opponents to .294.

The series will begin with a double header on Friday, April 1, along with one game on Saturday, April 2. The games on Friday will begin at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m with Saturday’s contest starting at noon. All games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Article by: Nate Coombs

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics