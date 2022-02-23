Students release their rage at Angry Birds-inspired event

The Student Programming Board hosted Angry T-Birds in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Starlight Room on Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 6-8 p.m.

The event, inspired by the popular 2012-era app, aimed to allow students to get rid of anger and stress just in time for midterms. Paper slingshots and green pigs decorated the windows of the room, and dynamite boxes and Angry Birds-themed signs adorned each station.

Students were greeted with self-care kits, including mints, bubbles and a stress-relief ball upon entering. The anger-themed refreshments included Orange Crush sodas and pound cake.

After taking something to eat and drink, attendees visited a station with pens, note cards and a paper shredder. Students were able to write their thoughts and feelings onto a notecard and then shred it to symbolize letting go of their frustrations.

The highlight of the event, however, was the glass-breaking station. After signing a waiver, students chose a bowl, plate, or other item to write angry messages on and then destroy.

Goggles and gloves were provided to protect students’ hands and eyes from any glass shards before stepping into the breaking space and smashing their item on the ground.

“This is the first time we’ve put on an Angry T-Bird event,” said Event Director Brynley Jones. “We wanted people to get out their frustration and anger in a fun way in order to prepare for their midterms.”

Event organizers played Angry Bird-themed music throughout the night to enhance the overall theme and get people ready to crush their stress away.

For more information about future SPB events, follow them on Instagram or visit the Calendar of Events on SUU’s homepage.

Story by: Elaine Lonborg

life@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SPB