Calling all adventurers: SPB presents Adventure Quest

This week, Southern Utah University’s Student Programming Board will be putting on their second Adventure Quest, an all day scavenger hunt-style event. It will start at midnight on Monday, Feb. 14 and go until 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Students will have the opportunity to sign up for the event either as an individual or for a team of four to six people through this Google Form. For those who choose to sign up by themselves, they will be randomly placed into a group.

After signing up, students will pick up a packet explaining the quests they will partake in and rules from the Student Involvement and Leadership office in the Sharwan Smith Student Center room 177 on Monday, Feb. 14. There will be a team button in the packet that students will design.

Some quests can be done from the comfort of a student’s home while others will require a vehicle to take participants as far as St. George.

Once students complete a quest, they will have to take a picture with their team button. Students will upload the picture to Instagram with the hashtag #adventurequest2022 and tag SUU_AdventureQuest.

At the end of the day on Feb. 15, there will be a meetup from 9-11 p.m. in the Student Center where students will be greeted with hot chocolate and popcorn.

The top three teams will place first, second and third and win exciting prizes. Those who get the top spot will be able to choose between a national parks pass for everyone on the team, a camping basket or an outdoor movie basket. There will be additional prizes from SUU Outdoors.

“I’m looking most forward to seeing all of the pictures of what students are doing within our community,” said Event Director Rachel Belnap. “Students should sign up because they can try new things and have an opportunity to meet others.”

This is the second year that Adventure Quest will be making its way to SUU, with 25 teams competing for first place in 2020.

For more information about future SPB events, follow them on Instagram or visit the Calendar of Events on SUU’s homepage.

Story by: Elaine Lonborg

life@suunews.net