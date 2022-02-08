Disconnect to Reconnect: Outdoor Education Series with Glen Andersen

SUU Outdoors will host Youth Wilderness Experiences founder Glen Andersen on Thursday, Feb. 10 to give an Outdoor Education Series about disconnecting from technology and forging meaningful connections with nature.

“Glen Andersen is probably the most amazing person you can meet here in Cedar City,” said Event Coordinator Baylee Howe. “His main goal is to teach youth how to get outside and disconnect from the world around them.”

The Southern Utah University alumni and experienced outdoorsman created YWE as a wilderness adventure camp tailored towards youth belonging to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as hiking Machu Picchu, Everest Basecamp and even volcanoes in Guatemala. However, this seminar is tailored to benefit everyone in attendance.

“The entire community and students will benefit from this,” Howe said. “[Andersen] is an expert at getting people out into the wilderness and disconnecting from social media.”

The invasive presence of modern media can take its toll on students, especially when paired with the stressors of college life. Making the time for a break from everything and engaging with nature can be very therapeutic.

“Depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts have been rising at an alarming rate since the introduction of the smart phone,” Andersen said. “I am not anti-phone, however I am pro putting them down every once in a while to connect with the outdoors.”

With a Master’s Degree in Outdoor Adventure Programming and a history of working with other youth experiences, Andersen has an array of knowledge that can be valuable to students, faculty and other members of the SUU community.

“If you have a passion for the outdoors and connecting with others then you should come,” said Andersen. “My hope is that all participants will go away with a better understanding of the power that comes from putting down your phone and going outside.”

Everyone is encouraged to attend this free event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, located at Basecamp in the Sharwan Smith Student Center next to the Chick-fil-A.

Further OES seminars will be held every other Thursday alongside weekly events such as slacklining, hiking and rappelling. For more information, visit Basecamp.

Article by: Jared Clawson

outdoors@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of Robin Worrall on Unsplash