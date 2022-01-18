SPB’s welcome back dance boasts summer fun and live music

Students across Southern Utah University were invited to don neon colors for the Student Planning Board’s neon-themed summer dance in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom from 8-11 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Over 250 students attended the event, with the largest number at a time falling around 200 students, a number that was considered a huge success.

“I think it went really good,” said Morgan Hansen, an SPB director. “A lot of people have COVID so we were expecting pretty low numbers.”

With help from DJ Gavin Ellsworth with Whitewash Sounds, a plethora of innertubes and a party of brightly colored lights, students danced the night away with friends and live music.

However, a common complaint of night came from the dance floor. For the event to be approved, students were unable to mosh or slam dance. This announcement was initially met with “booing,” but after a few reminders, students were able to make do by dancing in small groups across the floor.

Despite banning moshing, SPB provided numerous other activities to spread students out across the Ballroom. From mini golf to limbo, attendees were able to find ways to take a break from dancing while still having a good time.

Masks were also expected in efforts to keep students safe so future events can keep the fun going.

The summer dance was the end of SPB’s Welcome Back Week, which focused on reminding students of a more carefree time.

Though this was the end of the summer theme, SPB will return to their regular Tuesday and Friday activities throughout the semester if COVID permits.

Information on other events like this one can be found here or on the SUU Student Life Instagram.

Article by Audrey Gee

life@suunews.net