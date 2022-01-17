Calling all nerds: SPB to hold university Comic-Con

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, Southern Utah University’s Student Programming Board will host an on-campus Comic-Con in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom from 6-8 p.m. The event will feature a costume contest, art show, Super Smash Bros. tournament and Magic: The Gathering group.

“The target audience is students who love comic books, movies, TV shows, video games or anyone who would go to a regular Comic-Con anywhere else,” said Event Director Rachel Belnap. “Hopefully this can be a place for students to celebrate their interests and meet other people that enjoy the same things as they do.”

The last Comic-Con was held in 2020 and was hailed as a massive success — attracting a wide variety of students with all types of hobbies and interests. This year’s event promises to build on past successes, even promising a Nintendo Switch Lite to the winner of the Super Smash Bros. tournament. Costume contest winners will receive custom-made SUU Comic-Con t-shirts.

Students are also encouraged to submit their 3D, 2D or digital art to this link for a chance to win a prize and be featured on SPB’s social media. Prizes will also be awarded to winners of the various Kahoots played at the event.

“The other big thing we have going on will be a section of the ballroom just for people to play Magic: The Gathering,” said Belnap. “We’ll have small craft activities and, of course, snacks.”

Any student wishing to participate can attend the event in cosplay, costume or normal clothing. Either way, the event is sure to be a blast for everyone who attends.

To learn more about this event or any other on-campus activity, follow SUU Student Life on Instagram.

Article by: Aspen English

life@suumail.net