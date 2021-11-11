Women’s basketball loses first game in final seconds

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball fell in the final moments against Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday, Nov. 9’s season opener,69-71 at Titan Gym.

Southern Utah led for nearly the whole game after junior guard Madelyn Eaton drove down the lane and scored for a 6-5 Thunderbird lead. SUU kept their lead in the first and second quarter and had their largest lead in the third quarter after senior guard Cherita Daugherty hit a three-pointer to go up 51-37.

The Titans started to rally late in the third quarter to cut the deficit to five at the end of the third, 55-50 SUU. The Titans took the lead in the fourth quarter with a three pointer at the 2:04 mark. The Thunderbirds would tie it twice in the last two minutes, but a CSUF layup with five seconds left in the game proved to be the final dagger. SUU turned the ball over on their last possession.

Even with the heartbreaking result, SUU finished with five players scoring double digits. Sophomore guard Daylani Ballena finished with 16 points followed by Daugherty with 13. Eaton and forwards Kinsley Barrington and Darri Dotson all finished with 10 points each. Daugherty and Barrington both collected their first double-double of the season. Daugherty pulled in 10 rebounds as Barrington got 11.

The Thunderbirds continue their California trip to face another Big West Conference opponent UC Irvine on Thursday. Tip-off is at 5 p.m. MT with live broadcasting on ESPN+.

