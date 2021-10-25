International Student Ambassadors Invites Students to Celebrate Day of the Dead

Southern Utah University’s International Student Ambassadors hosted the Day of the Dead cultural showcase in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room on Thursday, Oct. 21, to share some Latinx culture.

Students could go to different booths featuring activities like skull painting, making tissue paper flowers and learning about upcoming study abroad programs in Latin countries. ISA handed out conchas, Jarritos and other snacks as students looked at the ofrenda, listened to music or socialized with friends.

SUU’s ballroom dance company made an appearance, performing a samba in tribute to the Latin community. Students could appreciate the culture with the Living Room decked out with lights, balloons and banners.

ISA is an organization composed of both domestic and international students. They plan events to expose international students to American culture and give them the chance to share their identity with SUU.

“Our office is essentially a one-stop-shop to come in and ask any academic, personal or professional question,” said Event Planner and International Student Advisor Jake Smith. “We introduce international students to campus resources, ease them into the culture and share what they have to offer.”

One of ISA’s missions is to educate domestic students about the value of other cultures because there are various student populations on campus. In 2020, SUU had 711 enrolled international students, bringing the number of represented countries on campus up to 70.

ISA wanted to showcase the Day of the Dead because there is more Latin American representation on campus than ever before. Their events are just one way students can become more culturally aware while having fun.

Smith wanted to highlight ISA’s International Education Week that is happening Nov. 1-5. Every day, they will be holding events and giving out prizes.

If students missed the cultural showcase, there is no need to worry; the African Union showcase will be held on Nov. 4.

For more event information, students can go to ISA’s Instagram.

Story & Photos By: Addie Horsley

addiehorsley@gmail.com