SUU Hosts Spooky Pumpkin Painting

Southern Utah University held their annual pumpkin painting event in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Students entered the Ballroom and chose from a variety of pumpkins, picking up water and paint brushes as they headed to their seats.

Students could choose paints once seated for their masterpiece, including pink, green, yellow, orange, black, and white.

Some students decorated their pumpkins by making a Mona Lisa with a pumpkin head, covering their pumpkin in bats, and even painting their dog’s face on it.

Ten creative pumpkins are currently up on the Student Programming Board’s Instagram for voting. The most popular pumpkin will win a spooky, Halloween-themed prize basket.

“I really loved seeing the creative things people came up with tonight,” said Event Director Rachel Belnap. “We do this event every year because students have a ton of fun making their own pumpkins.”

In addition to pumpkin painting, students could jam out to Halloween favorites and meet others at each eight-seater table.

The Student Programming Board picked hundreds of pumpkins from Judd Pumpkin Patch late Monday night in preparation for this event.

“My best friend and I both love anything art-related,” said event attendee Makena Becker. “This event gives us a chance to bond and have fun during this Halloween season.”

For students that wish to get into the spooky feeling this fall, they can attend The Scream in the student center and dance the night away on Saturday, Oct. 30.

For more information about future SPB events, follow them on Instagram or visit the Calendar of Events on SUU’s homepage.

Story by Elaine Lonborg

life@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of STIL Marketing