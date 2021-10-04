Inclusive Outdoor Expeditions Wellness Walk

Inclusive Outdoor Expeditions hosted their first Wellness Walk on Wednesday, Sept. 29, allowing Southern Utah University students to explore campus grounds and learn more about Quinceaneras as a part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

SUU Outdoor Pathways, SUU Center for Diversity & Inclusion and SUU Health and Wellness Center sponsored the event and had SUU Outdoor Recreation student Evelyn Zavala Gomez guide and share information about Quinceaneras to all the students who participated.

“I think it’s important because being recreational and being outdoors brings wellbeing and really is a huge stress reliever for me,” said Gomez. “I know that a lot of people of diverse backgrounds don’t get the opportunity to go outside. At least I don’t see a lot of people like that outside.”

The Inclusive Outdoor Expeditions markets bringing outdoor opportunities to those of the community with a diverse background. However, anyone who is interested in the program and expeditions are more than welcome to come.

Students met at the CDI office at 1 p.m. and walked around the campus before settling down on the stone benches outside the General Classroom Building with dark cloudy skies and crisp fall weather around them.

Gomez shared information about the history, ceremony, dances, and people involved with the ceremony of Quinceaneras.

Future Inclusive Outdoor Expeditions excursions include two Trip Tuesdays. The first is on Oct. 12 to Crystal Cave from 6-8 p.m. and the second is on Nov. 2 to Parowan Gap from 5-7 p.m.

Wellness Walk Wednesdays will continue throughout the semester, with the next walk taking place on Oct. 27, focusing on the Latino Student Alliance. The third and final Wellness Walk, scheduled for Nov. 17, will focus on the Native American Student Alliance.

The outdoors offers a great escape and learning experience for anyone who wants to get involved, even if that experience comes from a quick walk around campus on a cold, fall day.

The Inclusive Outdoor Expeditions’ get-aways are an excellent way for those who may not be interested in the outdoors initially to get involved in them and learn a few things along the way.

More information can be found at the CDI located in the student center.

Story and Photos by: Skyler Jones

Email: outdoors@suunews.net