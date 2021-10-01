Achtzehn’s Career Night Not Enough as Thunderbirds Fall to Bears

GREELEY, Colo. – The Southern Utah volleyball team traveled to Greeley, Colorado Thursday night to take on Northern Colorado. Despite career-highs in both kills and blocks from freshman Rylee Achtzehn , the Thunderbirds fell to the Bears 1-3 (17-25, 27-25, 20-25, 16-25).

Achtzehn had 13 kills behind a .333 hitting percentage and got in on six blocks, all three of which were career-highs for the Scottsdale native. Stacey Hone also reached double-digits in kills with 10.

After dropping the first set of the night, the T-Birds opened set two with a 6-0 scoring run to set the tone. The Bears caught up, but another large run from the Thunderbirds made it 15-11 at the midway point. The set was tied up nine times after that point until it was 25-25 and Southern Utah scored back-to-back points to take the set.

The Thunderbirds held a slight lead in set three until a 6-1 scoring run for Northern Colorado gave them the space they needed to win the set. They would take five of the final six points to go up 2-1 in the match.

Set four was all Bears as they cruised to a 25-16 victory, winning the match 3-1.

The Thunderbirds will have some time to rest before their next match on October 7 against Portland State.

Press Release by SUU Athletics