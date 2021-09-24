A Date With Sugar And Spice: That Utah Pressure

Hot new season, even hotter new host. This week in her hosting debut Aspen English sits down with Sofi Luna to talk Utah and family pressures on dating, awkward car rides with guys, and the ideal Buffalo Wild Wings date.

“A Date With Sugar and Spice” discusses topics from rom-coms to ghosting horror stories. This series explores each aspect of every college students’ favorite (or least favorite) activity: dating. Join new host Aspen English each week as she discusses relationships and more with a new guest each episode. Want to get more involved with the podcast? Email life@suunews.net.

The library of episodes for “A Date With Sugar and Spice” can be located on the SUU News podcast page.

