A Night at SUU’s Oscars

The Southern Utah University Student Programming Board hosted a celebration of student-made films with the first ever SUU Oscars on March 15 in conjunction with Founder’s week.

Prior to the event, SPB had sent out a call for students to submit short recreations of scenes from their favorite films for the SUU Oscar night. Submissions included parodies of “High School Musical,” “Titanic,” “Star Wars” and “Napoleon Dynamite,” among others.

16 submissions were selected and shown on the big screen at the event. Attending students selected their favorite celebrities to write on their name tags, dropping their names at the door.

Masks couldn’t ruin the styles of the night. Students strutted their stuff down the red carpet, with faux paparazzi taking pictures of their outfits. Fashion at the event ranged from “casual chic” to truly Oscar-worthy dresses and suits.

With chairs spaced out, masks required and temperature-checking stations at every entrance, all COVID-19 precautions were strictly followed to keep students safe while having fun.

Once all attendees were seated, the showings began. The videos had the audience laughing, and members of the SPB made up a panel of judges who decided on five winners at the end of the night.

“The Empire Strikes Masks” by Jacob Gunderson won the Best Comedy award. His video portrayed Darth Vader and Luke’s iconic dialogue — “I am your father” — but with the struggles of trying to communicate through Zoom. In the end, Vader couldn’t figure out how to get the kitten filter off his screen, and decided to continue the conversation later.

Ethan Young won the Best Drama award with his film, “Scarcity.” Young showed the struggles of trying to get a date, as all the women he asked were already taken.

The Best Production award went to “Drugstore” by Brandon Croft.

A recreation of “Airbuddies” received the Best Spoof award, as Caasi Smuin remade the first scene of the beloved dog movie with a little puppy.

The Best Picture award went to “Fast and Mildly Aggravated” by Tommy Vandyke, a slightly slower take on the well-known “Fast and the Furious.”

Winners were awarded with their pick of prizes that included a Roku TV, speakers, soft blankets, a projector and gift baskets to celebrate their achievement.

Story by McKayla Olsen

Photos by McKayla Olsen