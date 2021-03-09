Celebrating Women: SUU Hosts International Women’s Week

To celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, Southern Utah University has partnered with the SUU Women’s Network, Women in Gender Studies program, the Leavitt Center and the Center for Diversity and Inclusion to host a week of events to celebrate women.

“We wanted to do something a little bit bigger for International Women’s Day,” said Jennifer Leard, the SUUWN welcoming and social committee chair. “We have so many amazing women; faculty, staff and students. We wanted to highlight as many as we possibly could.”

Leard mentioned that the point of International Women’s Day is to celebrate all women, not just those in Utah.

“I’m excited that we are able to make it diverse and bring in people from the community and outside the community, as well,” Leard said. “My passion is advocating for women, celebrating our male allies and empowering women at any level.”

The week-long celebration hosts a variety of events, some in person and some online. The structure of the events will also vary, ranging from round-table discussions to lectures.

Running for Office as a Young Woman

On Tuesday, March 9 from 12-1:30 p.m., those interested in attending the event can join virtually through a link on the SUU Calendar of Events. According to the calendar, the event is sponsored by Young Women’s Christian Association Utah and is “designed specifically for college students and will feature young women who have run sharing their experiences, success and failures.”

Challenge Accepted: Balancing Professional and Personal Responsibility During COVID-19

A panel of experts will “provide a variety of perspectives and a unique opportunity to discuss the challenges that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic” on Tuesday, March 9 from 4-5 p.m.

According to the summary found on the SUU Calendar of Events, research has found that although both men and women have been impacted by the pandemic, women have been impacted “the most.”

Registration is required to attend the virtual event, so visit the calendar to do so.

COVID-19 Impact on Women, Families and Students: WGS Round Table Discussion

Held from 2-2:50 p.m on Wednesday, March 10, a round table discussion will be held between faculty and students. Those interested can join this Zoom link. Email Co-Chairperson of Women’s Studies Laura Davis with any questions.

Living Library

The SUUWN and the CDI will host an event to “share how you as a woman have chosen to challenge,” highlighting brave and powerful women that have stood up for what they believe in. To share a story, visit the Zoom link. Held Wednesday, March 10, from 5-7 p.m., students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to participate.

To sign up, vist the sign up form and be prepared to attend a brief orientation prior to the event.

Choose to Challenge Sexism in the Workplace

The Leavitt Center will host this event on Thursday, March 11 from 4-5 p.m. in the Living Room.

When Women Don’t Speak: What it Takes for Women to Be Heard

The Utah Women and Leadership Project will hold their third Spring Women’s Leadership Forum from 12-1:15 p.m.

Dr. Jessica Preece and Christopher Karpowitz, members of Brigham Young University’s political science committee, will present their groundbreaking research that “shows what it takes for a woman to truly be heard.” The presentation will provide tips and strategies to help women combat the challenges they face being heard and truly be listened to.

Register for the online event here or visit the link on the calendar.

All of these events are free and open to the public. Students, staff, faculty and community members are encouraged to attend.

“This isn’t just for women, it’s for men as well. At every single event, all are welcome,” Leard said.

According to Leard, the week-long celebration of women is about collaboration and bringing the community together.

“I hope for those in attendance to get a better understanding and a better appreciation of what all of these women do and what they have sacrificed and how hard they’ve worked, no matter what level they’re at,” Leard said.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

news@suunews.net

Photo by Miguel Bruna on Unsplash