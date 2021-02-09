Three Covid-Safe Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and people can still have fun doing these three activities while being safe and following COVID-19 guidelines.

Outdoor Activities

Cedar City is the center of many outdoor activities and is close to Cedar Breaks National Monument and Cedar Mountain. By having fun outside with friends or a significant other, you can keep your distance and not be in an enclosed area.

There are a variety of parks and nice places to pull off at and have a picnic on State Route 14. This way, you can follow social distancing guidelines while having fun conversations and enjoying the outdoors.

There are multiple trails within 15 minutes of Cedar City for those who like to hike. This is also a great way to do something fun with friends, or even by yourself, while getting exercise!

Netflix

Most people now have access to a Netflix account, and this can be a great way to watch movies on Valentine’s Day.

There’s a Google Chrome extension called “Teleparty” (previously Netflix Party) that allows users to join one Netflix account and watch the same show while also being able to write comments to each other during the movie.

“It allowed my friend and I to spend time together and finish a show we had been watching in person when that was no longer possible after finding out she had [COVID-19},” said Lena Lincoln, a senior at Southern Utah University.

Arts & Crafts

Arts and crafts are a great way to relieve stress while getting to know someone or hanging out with friends.

You can create do-it-yourself artwork or paint on a canvas, and only need to gather a few supplies. Then, participants just need to spread out from each other and create art.

Arts and crafts can also be done virtually. Individuals can gather their own supplies and then call each other over Zoom or FaceTime to still be able to hang out together. This also is a great option for long-distance couples or friends in a different state!

These three ideas are just a few ways to have an unforgettable Valentine’s Day while still being safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story and Photo by: Elaine Lonborg

emlonborg@gmail.com