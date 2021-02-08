A Date with Sugar and Spice: Put a Ring on It

The SUU News Podcast Network has released the second episode of season five: “A Date with Sugar and Spice.”

The podcast brought on two special guests, Madi and Josh Boyer, who met and fell in love while attending SUU.

Madi spills the tea, revealing that she met Josh while dating his friend. Almost a semester later, after Josh and Madi had built a friendship, they began dating. Josh proposed only four months later.

The married couple shares their love story, which includes getting engaged on the beach during sunset and doing three months of long distance over the summer before getting married in August.

Madi explained that when she was dating Josh, she finally knew what people mean when they say “you know when you know.”

They tell listeners what the hardest part of marriage is, along with the best part of being married.

To conclude, the Boyer couple gives some advice to navigate the dating life.

“Focus on what you can control,” Josh said. “Don’t be obsessed with getting married. Sometimes that consumes people. Live your life, try new things and grow. At some point someone is going to come that has the same goals as you.”

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

news@suunews.net