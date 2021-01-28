SUU Outdoors Prepares a Day of Adventure for Students in Cathedral Gorge

Southern Utah University Outdoors is hosting a three-mile hike through the mysterious Cathedral Gorge in Lincoln County, Nevada on Saturday, Jan. 30.

With a name like “University of the Parks,” it is only appropriate that SUU offers 50 trips and adventures throughout the year for students to enjoy. Some previous events included cross-country skiing in Bryce Canyon National Park and hiking down in Snow Canyon State Park.

“Anyone of all difficulties can come. whether you’re a beginner, intermediate or advanced hiker, anyone can come,” said Brin Harward, an employee at SUU Outdoors.

To register, participants can head to the SUU Outdoors shop in the Sharwan Smith Student Center and sign up at the front desk. Spots at this time are currently full.

“We have a pre-trip meeting, so everyone who signs up comes and talks about what the trail is going to be like. They also talk about where they are hiking and some things that are beneficial to bring on the hike itself,” Harward explained.

Signups for SUU Outdoors events open two weeks prior. Each trip holds up to 10 students, five per group leader.

For this trip, the group leaders are climbing facility manager Devin Whiting and geology major Lauren Nickell.

“I’m excited about the scenery and to learn from [Nickell] about how everything was formed. Additionally, I’m always excited to play a role in people getting outdoors whether it’s for the first time or the hundredth time.,” Whiting said.

Preparing for a trip involves planning a month in advance to ensure that the students and group leaders can have a safe and exciting day.

“First, we establish the desired outcome of the trip. We then identify our transportation plan, which includes times, routes, trailheads, etc. Then we get into the good stuff of planning the trip: the activity,” Whiting explained.

In order to promote health and safety, members of the trip are required to wear masks while inside the vehicle and in places on the trail where a social distance of six feet is not available.

This day trip will take off on Jan. 30, giving participants the chance to learn more about the area and truly submerge themselves in an exciting and geological feat. The outdoors program is also running another adventure on the same day which will be snowshoeing in Cedar Breaks National Monument.

For more information about the outdoor trips that SUU has to offer, visit the SUU Outdoors trip website.

Story by: Lainie Hallows

reporters@suunews.net

Photo by: SUU Journal Archives