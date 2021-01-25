A Date with Sugar and Spice: Dating Lessons Learned in 2020

The SUU News Podcast Network has released the first episode of season five: “A Date with Sugar and Spice.”

SUU’s dating podcast is finally back after SUU News took a step back for winter break. With co-host Amanda Walton accepting an internship as the communication specialist for the Senate Minority Party in Salt Lake City, Liz Armstrong ventures out on her own in this week’s solo episode.

Starting season five of “A Date with Sugar and Spice” and in light of a new year, Armstrong shares everything she learned in 2020 about dating.

She shares her favorite books that helped her learn these lessons, such as “Read This If” and “The Language of Letting Go.”

In 2020, Armstrong learned how to get over a break up, how to be happy for others instead of jealous and how to have fun on her own. The podcast host hopes that after the episode, listeners will reflect on their 2020 year and how they grew, whether painfully single or happily married.

Missed the last episode? Tune in here to listen to Walton and Armstrong’s romance recommendations.

Armstrong will give her advice to one listener a week at the beginning of each episode. Have a dating situation you want advice on? Email Armstrong at news@suunews.net, or direct message her on Instagram at @lizzyyy.lou. Stories will be kept anonymous.

A library of current and older episodes of “A Date with Sugar & Spice” can be found here.

The SUU News Podcasts Network can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

SUU News hosts a variety of other podcasts covering topics such as sports, pop culture, tabletop gaming and Southern Utah University student stories. If you would like to be involved in an existing SUU News podcast or host your own, contact Jadon Lamphear at podcast@suunews.net.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

news@suunews.net