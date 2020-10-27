Talk Nerdy to Me: “First Real Jedi”

In “First Real Jedi”, the hosts dissect Kanye West’s recent assertion that the prequels trilogy is better than the original trilogy of films and explore the different iterations of Darth Vader and Yoda that appear throughout the series.

“Talk Nerdy to Me” is a weekly podcast about entertainment and pop culture. Join Lamphear and Sanders for news and analysis on film, music and gaming as well as guest interviews.

Story by: Connor Sanders