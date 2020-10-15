Thundercast: 2020-21 Men’s Basketball Season Preview

Hosts Connor Sanders and Jake Williams review the latest on Southern Utah University’s men’s basketball team and the team’s prospects for the 2020-21 season.

The hosts take a close look at the new additions to the 2020-21 roster, as well as, who they will be replacing. Furthermore, your hosts delve into the returning players after practice began Oct. 14 and how they stack up for the season which starts Nov. 25.

Your hosts look into who might be in the starting lineup and which players will be involved in the rotation. Could we see some of the newcomers make appearances? Can we expect to see the T-Birds finish top five in the Big Sky Conference?

