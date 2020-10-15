A Date with Sugar and Spice: Fall Dates and Spooky Dates

The SUU News Podcast Network has released their fourth episode of season four: A Date with Sugar and Spice.

In this episode, Liz Armstrong and Amanda Walton talk about all things fall-themed in the dating world, from their favorite fall drinks to cemetery dates.

The two hosts are enjoying the fall season and encourage podcast listeners to do the same by offering a variety of fall date suggestions.

Going to the pumpkin patch, haunted house, corn maze, making pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, watching a scary movie, or star-gazing up the canyon with a spooky twist are some of ideas the two offer. Armstrong even offers her very own 3-ingredient cookie recipe to make on a date.

Walton and Armstrong end with sharing spooky date stories. Instagram followers sent in their “creepiest date stories” and Walton shares some of her personal favorite scary date stories from Provo’s Instagram page.

Whether listeners need inspiration for an upcoming date or just want to get in the Halloween spirit, this 30 minute fall episode is just the podcast to stop by for a listen.

A library of current and older episodes of “A Date with Sugar & Spice” can be found here.

The SUU News Podcasts Network can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

SUU News hosts a variety of other podcasts covering topics such as sports, pop culture, tabletop gaming, and SUU student stories.If you would like to be involved in an existing SUU News podcast, or host your own, contact Jadon Lamphear at podcast@suunews.net.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

news@suunews.net