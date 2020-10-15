SUU Reports 5 New Cases of COVID-19, 1,498 in Utah

Another six members of Southern Utah University’s campus community have received a positive COVID-19 test, according to an update to the school’s case count page Thursday.

In total, 51 people from the community of students, faculty and staff have informed the school of a positive test since the university began publishing new case counts on Aug. 27.

Statewide, the spike in cases continues as the Utah Department of Health reported another 1,498 new infections on Thursday. The rate of diagnoses and new hospitalizations is rising quickly across the state.

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department posted its largest one-day increase in cases since the pandemic began, with 90 new cases reported Thursday. Infection rates in the area are higher now than they were in late June, when Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George reported being close to full capacity.

In Iron County, SWUPHD announced that eight new residents have contracted the virus.

The rate of new positive tests across the state for the last week stands at 1,204, matching the record for new cases set on Wednesday.

Two more fatalities were reported since Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 529. Both of the new fatalities were men from Salt Lake County older than 85.

258 patients are currently hospitalized from the disease, the state reported. Over the last week an average of 249 coronavirus patients have been receiving treatment, setting a new record for average hospitalizations.

Over the past two weeks, there have been 629 new hospitalizations across the state, a figure unmatched by any 14-day period since the pandemic began.

New restrictions went into effect across the state Thursday, requiring residents in counties with higher infection rates, including Iron County, to wear masks and limit gatherings to 10 people. The state revamped its risk level system earlier this week.

Story by: Connor Sanders

eic@suunews.net

Photo by: Mitchell Quartz