SUUSA Senate Meeting 10/13

The Southern Utah University Student Association discussed several topics at their weekly senate meeting on Tuesday, such as Care and Support Team faculty and study tips for students.

College of Performing and Visual Arts Senator Rio LeFevre began the meeting with an update on the video showing students how to display their personal pronouns on Canvas, which the senate discussed last week.

The video was posted on students’ portal announcements yesterday and will be advertised for five days.

Vice President of Academics Abbie Jacobson proposed to plan an event to teach study methods to students.

Jacobson said SUU’s Assistant Coaches for Excellence and Success (ACES) have mentioned that first-year students regularly ask how to study.

The event would have displays such as tri-fold posters featuring different study tips. The tutoring center would also be invited to attend and promote their resources

If the event is successful, the senate will look at the possibility of holding a similar event in following years.

The senate passed a motion to send the idea of a study tips event to the Student Life Enhancement Committee for further discussion and development.

Senator of Education Madison Fristrup opened a discussion about how to inform students of faculty who are a part of the Care and Support Team program.

CAST is a program consisting of faculty and staff at SUU who are trained to help students with stress and anxiety. Fristrup said she is concerned that many students may not know about the program or which professors are involved.

The senate recommended several ways to advertise CAST faculty, such as providing an easy link on Canvas, displaying posters throughout campus buildings, and encouraging CAST professors to talk about it during class.

The senate motioned to refer the CAST discussion to a smaller committee to continue the conversation. The motion passed.

SUUSA holds senate meetings every Tuesday from 1 to 1:50 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room.

Story by: Tori Jensen

reporter@suunews.net

Photos by: Tori Jensen