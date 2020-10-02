Southwest Utah Public Health Department to Host Flu Shootout at SUU

In preparation for the flu season, the Southwest Utah Public Health Department will be hosting an event for members of the community to receive their flu vaccines. The “Flu Shootout” will be held at the Southern Utah University Physical Education Building.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.

People of all ages are welcome to attend and vaccines will be free of charge with the following insurances: Aetna, Cigna, DMBA, Educators Mutual, Healthy Premier, Medicaid, Medicare, MotivHealth, PEHP, Select Health, Tall Tree Administrators and United Heath. Without insurance, the vaccine will cost $20.

Dave Heaton, the Public Information Officer for SWUPHD, urges those planning to attend the event to bring a copy of their insurance, wear a short-sleeved shirt and mask, and fill out the swuhealth.org/flu consent form ahead of time.

“We encourage everyone to get the seasonal flu shot,” said Heaton. “It not only can help prevent getting the normal flu, but now with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever. We hope to keep the hospital clear from normal flu hospitalizations to save room for COVID-19 patients.”

In preparation for the COVID-19 vaccine, which Heaton is expecting to receive anywhere from December to April, this event will be a test run for its administration next spring.

“We picked the PE building this year to serve a dual purpose. We want to provide flu vaccinations to see how we would distribute COVID-19 vaccinations in the future,” Heaton said.

The space of the PE building will also allow for social distancing and will make the process quicker for those hoping to get their vaccine, according to Heaton.

For more information, visit swuhealth.org.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

news@suunews.net