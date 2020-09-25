SUU to Host Fifth Anniversary of Chinese Language and Culture Celebration

The Confucius Institute has partnered with the Chinese International Education Foundation to host the fifth anniversary of the Celebration of Chinese Language and Culture.

The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 25 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public and will be held at the Greenshow Commons at the Shakespeare Center located on 195 W Center Street.

Because the event is only an hour long, it will be packed full of different activities to show off the Chinese culture.

Students of all ages will be performing at the event, participating in small cultural showcases that include traditional Chinese music and dances. A string quartet will also be performing.

“There will be students performing from Chinese courses at the collegiate level, but we also have programs at middle and high schools here in Cedar City,” said Logan Reid, the coordinator for Global Affairs. “We even have a Chinese immersion program at Fiddlers Canyon Elementary,”

Although food will not be served like it was last year when the event was held at the Heritage Center, a “special Asian cuisine certificate” will be handed out to the first 500 attendees who RSVP.

Tyler Stark, the administrative assistant at the Confucius Institute, believes students should come to the event to learn about a new culture.

“It’s important to learn about different cultures so we can understand each other more,” Stark said.

To RSVP, call 435-865-8117 or email globalasia@suu.edu.

To stay up to date on future activities, visit the International Affairs website.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

news@suunews.net