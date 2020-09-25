Soccer Earns 2019-20 United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

The Thunderbird women’s soccer program has earned a Team Academic Award from United Soccer Coaches for the 2019-20 season.

“Earning a national award is always a good thing,” SUU head coach Kai Edwards said. “Credit to the student-athletes for competing in the classroom while their environment was continually changing. Thank you to the soccer staff for aiding the players in the transition to online school and hybrid learning. Credit to the work Kearsten Peoples and Katie Evans did facilitating everything from tutors to study hall, they are a big time support staff.”

United Soccer Coaches annually celebrates the academic achievements of high school and college soccer teams whose student-athletes collectively demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their studies over the course of a full academic year.

College Team Academic Award recipients are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program with a composite grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster for the 2019-20 academic year.

The T-Birds finished the last academic year with a 3.64 team GPA.

Story and Image Courtesy of: SUU Athletics Strategic Communication