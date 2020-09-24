Meet 2020 Mr. and Miss SUU

Pageant season was in full swing at Southern Utah University as they announced the winners for Mr. and Miss SUU Tuesday night. In order to create a safer and enhanced event, Mr. and Miss SUU joined forces for one night of pageantry.

This year, the crowned students were Miss SUU Malaysia Phang, and Mr. SUU Spencer Thomson.

The first round of competition showcased the contestants’ talents. Phang’s dancing skills caught the judges’ attention from the beginning as her multi-genre song compilation displayed her energetic personality.

After three years of competing, the Las Vegas native finally tasted the sweet success that comes with being crowned Miss SUU.

“I am so happy to be Miss SUU after my third try. I love the support I have gotten and I hope to make the school proud and show my community the bright side of 2020,” Phang said.

Thomson was one of five male contestants this year. Besides the talent portion, contestants also showed off their SUU spiritwear and answered difficult questions from the judges.

“Due to COVID-19, it was definitely different than it would normally be, but I had an amazing time with great people,” Thomson explained.

The newly crowned Mr. SUU junior is studying exercise science. He anticipates going to physical therapy school and opening his own practice.

Additionally, when asked by the judges what his guilty pleasure was, Thomson confidently replied that listening to Gwen Stefani’s “Sweet Escape” was his top choice. This paired with his nunchuck skills wowed the audience.

“I learned how much fun I have in competitive environments where everyone is so nice. I have a lot of things in common with people who I wouldn’t get to meet through normal channels,” he said.

Through their talents and enthusiasm, Phang and Thomson made the most out of their pageant experience and are ready to proudly wear the crowns of Mr. and Miss SUU.

Story by Lainie Hallows

life@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of Mitchell Quartz