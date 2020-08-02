4th Generation SUU Alumna Heads to Prestigious Law School

Elizabeth Lee, a recent Southern Utah University graduate, is thrilled to be attending law school at Boston College beginning this fall. Lee’s father, grandfather, and great grandfather all studied at SUU, making her a fourth-generation SUU graduate.

“After touring a few universities, I knew that I couldn’t find a more welcoming and warm environment than at SUU,” said Lee. “I am so sad to leave, but I hope to stay involved in some way and one day encourage my own children to become T-Birds!”

Lee began at SUU as a theatre major but, like many college students, decided to change her major. After deliberation between a few majors, Lee decided to study strategic communication and political science.

“Some people get lost in the details, but Lizzie Lee lives for them,” said Dr. Matt Barton, communication department chair. “She is a person not satisfied with not knowing the answer and this kind of drive is increasingly rare. Her intelligence, wit and overall edge combined with her sincere kindness will make her a force to be reckoned with in the legal world.”

Lee got involved on campus as an Academic Coach for Excellence & Success (ACES) in her junior and senior years. As an ACE, Lee enjoyed working with freshmen and helping out at Thunder U. Lee also was a news anchor for SUTV, served as vice president of Pi Sigma Alpha her senior year, and completed an internship through SUU’s Michael O. Leavitt Center for Politics & Public Service at the Children’s Justice Center.

“I first considered law school as a senior in high school,” said Lee. “It didn’t really become something I seriously began preparing for, though, until my internship at the Children’s Justice Center. It was there that I saw the good I could do for children and their families with a J.D.”

Lee spent the next year studying 20+ hours a week for the LSAT as well as researching and applying to a variety of schools across the country. In the end, Lee applied to 20 different schools. A few of them reached out for interviews, and even flew her out for campus visits.

“Near the end of my application process, I received an email from Boston College requesting me to send in an application,” said Lee. “I looked them up and was impressed by their ranking and reputation. I applied sort of on a whim and flew out for an admitted student event and fell in love.”

This fall, Lee and her husband will move to Boston to embark on this new, exciting journey. Lee’s professional goals include earning her J.D., working in the public sector, helping children and families find justice, and working her way up to become a judge.

Lee will be giving a speech at this year’s socially distanced commencement. For the first time since 1986, commencement will be held outside on the Upper Quad. This return to the traditional location allows students to celebrate their future while honoring the past. For more information about the 2020 Commencement ceremony, visit the graduation website.

Story by: Savannah Byers

Photos courtesy of: suu.edu