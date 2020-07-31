Rising Up For Children: O.U.R. Rally Against Human Trafficking

Thousands assembled on July 30 in St. George’s town square to rally with Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R). The mission of the organization is to “pave the way for permanent eradication of child sex trafficking.”

The rally was one of several held across the nation on the same day to “get loud” – bring awareness to and raise our voices for the 40.3 million current trafficking victims who can’t.

4000 victims of those 40.3 million have been rescued by O.U.R. in the six years since they started. Their two part mission includes the coordinated rescue of victims and helping them recover.

O.U.R. founder Tim Ballard flew in via helicopter to present this mission to the crowd, and share the stories of their rescued victims. He said to the abolitionists that getting loud at a rally like this is exactly how to help.

“It’s just a matter of time until we get so loud that this ends, that we rock the foundations of governments everywhere until they’re doing everything they can do.”

Following Ballard, Lauren Daigle’s’ “I Will Rescue You” was performed by Utah’s Season 16 American Idol contestant Jenn Blosil.

“You are the army in this song that will rescue these kids.” Ballard said to the crowd before the song began.

Attendees, banners and balloons were in blue and yellow to commemorate World Day Against Trafficking in Persons at the event. Local businesses also teamed up with O.U.R. to fundraise for the organization.

Ballard explained that the 13th Amendment that abolished slavery exists because enough people raised their voices.

“And they are gonna look back and say that you’re the people who held the rally, that told the story that saved the children.”

Visit Operation Underground Railroad’s website to learn more and donate to help end human trafficking.

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1 (888) 373-7888