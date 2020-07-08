SUU To Hold Socially Distanced Graduation Ceremony

Southern Utah University will honor its class of 2020 graduates with its annual commencement ceremony held on SUU’s Upper Quad on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. SUU will follow guidelines issued by the state of Utah at the time of commencement regarding masks and social distancing.

SUU postponed the scheduled April 24 commencement like every other state university in Utah because of the outbreak of COVID-19. After surveying graduates, students overwhelmingly asked that commencement be rescheduled.

“This is a big day not only for our graduates but for their families and friends,” said SUU President Scott L Wyatt. “We will follow guidelines issued by the state and federal governments. It won’t look like our normal graduation ceremony, but it will certainly be a celebration of our student’s great accomplishments.”

The commencement will be held outside on SUU’s Upper Quad (351 W. University Boulevard). From 1973 to 1986, the Upper Quad was the location of graduating exercises. This return to the traditional location will allow students to celebrate their future while honoring the past. For this year only, all college commencement ceremonies will take place within this one event.

Graduates who wish to participate in the commencement exercise can purchase their cap and gown by visiting suu.edu/graduation. All graduates can pick up their cap and gown during the Grad Fair on Friday, Aug. 7 from 2-9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 8 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the SUU Alumni House (300 W. University Boulevard).

Graduates and those attending the commencement should prepare for hot weather. Attendees, other than graduates, should bring their own chairs and masks. Family and friends of graduates have the option of watching graduation from the Quad or in surrounding SUU buildings via live streaming. In addition, the event will be streamed live online on SUU’s social media channels, allowing people to watch it anywhere.

For more information about SUU’s 2020 Commencement Ceremony, visit suu.edu/graduation.

Story by: David Bishop

Photos courtesy of: suu.edu