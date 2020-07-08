SUU Graduates Begin Careers at Metalcraft Technologies

Transitioning from college to the workforce can be a challenge for students, but recent graduates of Southern Utah University’s engineering department are finding career success with the Cedar City company Metalcraft Technologies.

Graduates Natalie Ramirez, Chris Bettencourt, John Webster and Logan Choate were able to accept positions and begin working at the aerospace company upon graduating this spring.

“Metalcraft loves to hire engineering and CAD/CAM students from SUU because of their diverse set of skills,” said Devin Passey, SUU professor and manufacturing engineer at Metalcraft Technology. “It’s rewarding for me as a faculty member to teach these students at the university and then see them enter the industry and continue learning and improving their skills.”

Metalcraft specializes in being a one-stop-shop aerospace manufacturing company, and the work is not only extensive but often challenging. While most companies focus on one or two aspects of the manufacturing process, Metalcraft takes the products all the way from raw material to a fully functioning part ready to be installed on an aircraft.

“In Metalcraft’s engineering department, we are in charge of determining the path that an airplane part will take in the manufacturing process,” said Bettencourt. “I love working to improve different processes and solve problems. It can be meticulous at times, but the challenge makes it fun.”

Because of experience gained and the support received at SUU, these graduates have been able to overcome challenges.

“I’m grateful to work somewhere I’m constantly challenged and never bored,” said Choate. “I would like to thank all of my professors for sharing their knowledge and encouraging me to complete my degree. Special thanks to Professors Rodriguez, Borisova, Cozzens, Cantrell and Passey.”

For those interested in pursuing a career in engineering and technology, SUU offers a learning-centered environment with ABET accredited programs in both engineering and engineering technology and gives students the opportunity to develop skills in the discipline area of construction management.

Bettencourt left a tip for incoming and current engineering and technology students.

“My advice: work hard. You will never regret the effort,” said Bettencourt.

Story by: Kierstin Pitcher-Holloway

Photos courtesy of: suu.edu