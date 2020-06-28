Southern Utah Discontinues Men’s and Women’s Tennis

Southern Utah University and the Thunderbird athletic department have announced their decision to discontinue the men’s and women’s tennis programs effective immediately.

Among the 11 regular members of the Big Sky Conference, a clear majority sponsor either 14 or 15 sports; SUU sponsors 17. This decision to discontinue tennis allows SUU to fall more in-line with the rest of the conference, focus its available resources on the remaining 15 sports and provide a more competitive experience to the student-athletes.

“We are committed to providing our student-athletes with the best possible academic and athletic experience. By reducing the number of athletic offerings by two, we can provide a higher level of support to our students and improve the experience for our fans,” said SUU President Scott. L Wyatt.

Recent legislation passed by the Big Sky Conference gives member institutions more flexibility in regards to what sports they will sponsor, allowing this to be done without changing SUU’s status as a full-time member of the league.

The athletic department will work to ensure that all student-athletes who wish to continue their tennis careers find a place where they can play next year. The University will continue to honor all athletic scholarships awarded members of the tennis teams who decide to remain at SUU to continue their studies.

To read more about SUU sports, visit suutbirds.com.

For the original article published on June 23, click here.

Story by: Bryson Lester

Photos courtesy of: suutbirds.com