Quarantine Worthy Documentaries on Netflix

Even though pretty much every facet of society is shut down, there is one vital aspect that comes in clutch: Netflix. What was once used as an excellent form of procrastination has now become the life force for many during social distancing.

Week three of quarantine is swiftly coming up, so it’s safe to say that most people have already binged watched their favorite TV shows. Due to the fact that there is no foreseeable future of when we can once again hang out with people excluding our family and beloved pets, here are documentaries to keep you entertained and add some variety to watching “The Office” on repeat.

Curl up with your snuggie, grab some junk food and get ready to be mind blown by these captivating documentaries that will make you stay up into the early hours of the morning.

“Tiger King: Murder Mayhem and Madness”

This limited seven-part documentary series will absolutely blow anyone’s mind. The series follows three owners of independent zoos featuring big cats such as lions and tigers. It has murder, rivalry, polygamy and some good ol’ country singing.

The most normal character in the show is a woman who had her arm amputated after a tiger bit it off. Make sure to set aside at least 6 hours to binge the whole series. Trust me, it’s worth it.

“Miss Americana”

Taylor Swift doesn’t just take her audience backstage in this music documentary. Instead, she allows the public inside of her daily life as she finds her place in the world as a feminist.

This documentary isn’t focused on her singing career or preparing for a concert. Instead, Swift explains her personal political views and how she stands up for them. This real-time documentary shows Swift using her voice like every other American to try to make a change in the world.

“Abducted in Plain Sight”

Ever watch a movie and think, “There is no way that actually happened”? Well, this crime documentary makes you question the IQ level of the entire American population.

The story follows the Broberg family as they watch their child Jan get stolen not once, but twice by their neighbor Robert “B” Berchtold. Watching the events that transpire between the Broberg’s and “B” will make any person stay farther than six feet away from any neighbor.

“The Dawn Wall”

Since Southern Utah University is known for being the University of the Parks, of course there needed to be an outdoor, adrenaline-inducing documentary on this list. Watch Tommy Caldwell, one of the world’s best free climbers of this generation, as he tackles personal issues to help him complete his hardest climb yet: the Dawn Wall.

There is so much more to the story than some chalk and ropes. It shows Caldwell’s inspiring story of captivity and heartbreak that will leave anyone inspired to go outside and climb.

“I Am A Killer”

The last much-watch documentary isn’t technically a documentary, but it is non-fiction, so it counts. Every 42-minute episode is focused on a murderer in prison.

Each prisoner tells the story of how they killed their victim, and more importantly, why they killed. Watching this series may send chills up the spine, but it’s fascinating to get inside the mind of a killer.

Instead of watching “Parks and Rec” for the tenth time, try to broaden your horizon with one of these riveting documentaries.

