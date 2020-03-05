SUUSA Senate Meeting 3/3

On March 3 Southern Utah University Student Association held its weekly Senate Meeting. The meeting focused on events, how things can be improved and even had a guest speaker from SUU’s Sponsor Programs, Agreements, Research, and Contracts (SPARC) office.

SUUSA President Jeff Carr opened the meeting by encouraging students to vote both as a part of Super Tuesday and the upcoming student elections.

Student campaigning begins on March 4 with primaries beginning on the fifth and ending at 5 p.m. on the sixth. Voting takes place within your portal.

SUUSA is hoping to have student participation reach somewhere around 26% this year and to get students engaged with their representatives.

To go along with this, there will be a Meet Your Reps event on Thursday March 5 with games on the walkway as well as a survey focused on campus voting.

While voting is definitely important, both nationally and on campus, the biggest reminder for students was to participate in the recent mental health survey.

Students should have received the survey some time last week and are encouraged to participate in it so that the school can better accommodate and understand mental health on campus.

Andrew Clemens, Vice President of Finance, is working to make clubs self sufficient so that SUUSA funding isn’t used up quite as quickly. To go along with this, The Budget of Finance Committee wants to hear more about what students think of SUUSA funding.

As far as events go, the SUUSA highlights for this week include Business Week and Chi Phi philanthropy week.

Business Week has daily events including guest speakers, competitions and more.

Chi Phi’s philanthropy week also has daily events, excluding Friday. Proceeds from the event will go towards helping mental health.

Next week will also have plenty of events for students to participate in. Pride Week takes place from March 9 to the 13 with daily events that coincide with the SUU Pride Alliance Film Festival.

Finally, SUUSA hosted guest speaker Sylvia Bradshaw, Director of SPARC. Bradshaw came to promote the work that her office does and hopes to increase student engagement with their funding.

SPARC helps to develop and submit funding requests on behalf of various programs on campus. This can include anything from a professor’s research to grants that contribute to scholarships.

SUUSA Senate Meetings are held every Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m in the Sterling Church Auditorium located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

Story by: Alex Schilling

alexschilling98@gmail.com

Photos Courtesy of: Alex Schilling