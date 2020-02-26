SUUSA Senate Meeting 2/25

On Feb. 25 Southern Utah University Student Association held its weekly Senate Meeting. The meeting focused largely on upcoming events and announcements.

SUU’s search for a new provost might be coming to an end. Next week the ten final candidates for the position will be coming to the school. They will be meeting with the deans, president and students with opportunities to ask questions and learn more about each candidate.

Brandon Payne, the vice president of academics, stressed the importance of this decision while encouraging students to attend.

“They’re the academic visionaries of a university,” said Payne.

Along with the search for a new provost, Payne mentioned the upcoming Healthy Minds Study at SUU. The study will be an anonymous survey intended to learn more about mental health on campus.

The results of the survey are important for the campus to better meet the needs of its students.

Students interested in becoming teachers are encouraged to attend the Teach Interview Fair on Feb. 26 in the Great Hall. The fair will be held from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It allows students to meet with teachers and learn more about the job and opportunities.

The Black Student Union’s celebration of Black History month continues with the BSU Step Show on Friday at 6 p.m. There will be performances in the SUU Auditorium with tickets costing $3 for students and $5 for the public.

The BSU is also doing a Soul Food Plate sale with the pickup date being Feb. 29. Orders can be submitted to suu.bsu@gmail.com.

The final announcement is a reminder that SUUSA has used up its allocated funding for student requests.

If clubs or students need funding they are encouraged to look into fundraising options.

With the SUUSA meeting wrapped up, students were reminded to vote as a part of Super Tuesday.

SUUSA Senate Meetings are held every Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m in the Sterling Church Auditorium located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

Story by: Alex Schilling

alexschilling98@gmail.com

Photos Courtesy of: Alex Schilling