Flippin’ Birds Set Program High on My Cause Night

The Southern Utah University Flippin’ Birds were high energy going against the Pittsburgh Panthers Monday, Feb. 24. This was a special night for the ladies as each gymnast wore a different color hair ribbon to support a loved one with cancer.

The Flippin’ Birds posted the second best score in program history of 197.075. The visiting Panthers posted a score of 196.000.

Morgan Alfaro started off the night with a 9.925 on vault, creating an early spark for the T-birds. This was a career high for her as she wore a blue and yellow ribbon for her mother who is battling sarcoma, a form of cancer that starts from the bones.

Overall, Southern Utah posted a score of 49.175 on vault, 49.250 on bars, 49.225 on beam, and a high floor routine total of 49.425.

Karley McClain led SUU with an overall score totaling 39.525, which is third all-time in program history. She was named the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference of the week. Madison Loomis also had the highest score of her career on floor, scoring a 9.850.

Becky Rozsa-Thompson ended the night as event champion in bars with a score of 9.900. McClain scored a 9.875 followed by Stephanie Tervort who hit a 9.850. This was a strong night for the T-birds with many great performances.

SUU gymnastics is now 2-3 in conference and 5-6 overall.

The team will return home for senior night on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. to face the five time conference champion, the Boise State Broncos.

Story by: Alex Sims

simsa1997@yahoo.com

Photo by: Southern Utah University Athletics