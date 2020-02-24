Get Involved: The Leavitt Center

The Michael O. Leavitt Center is a prominent resource in the Sharwan Smith Student Center. The Leavitt Center helps Southern Utah University students and the Cedar City community stay informed about a variety of social and political issues from a national level to the Cedar City area.

In the 2020 Spring semester, the Leavitt Center plans on continuing some of it’s more well-known events such as Pizza and Politics and study nights. Additionally, with it being an election year, the Leavitt Center is committed to informing students and visitors on the election process, voter registration, and different candidate platforms.

The Leavitt Center is opening the semester with Pizza and Politics and working in coordination with the Student Involvement & Leadership office to aid SUU students’ preparation for the SUUSA senate elections for the upcoming academic year.

“SUU has been working hand in hand with the three-year degree and state funding for the new business building,” stated Leavitt Center Student Director Victoria Carr. “Despite the distance between SUU and SLC we are able to work hand in hand to keep the funding, and we want to have students maintain that so we can keep the ball rolling.”

MARCH

March 4 – Pizza & Politics (noon)

March 4 – SUUSA Candidate Meet & Greet (6-7 p.m.)

March 5 – Spirituality Panel (6-7 p.m.)

March 11 – Pizza & Politics (noon)

March 25 – Pizza & Politics (noon)

March 26 – Ty Jensen Panel (6-7 p.m.)

March 31 – Voter Registration Table (8-5 p.m.)

APRIL

April 2 – Pie with Professors (6-7 p.m.)

April 8 – Pizza & Politics (noon)

April 9 – Study Night (6-9 p.m.)

April 16 – Closing Social (6-7 p.m.)

With the expansion of the new Summer semester, many students are questioning which resources will be open during the additional semester.

“As of now, the Leavitt Center is planning on staying open,” Carr said. “We don’t know how often we will hold events… but we will definitely be doing our Pizza and Politics event over the summer. We will also be covering any local debates or political events.”

The Michael O. Leavitt Center is located in room 112 in the Sharwan Smith Student Center. For more information about specific events hosted by the Leavitt Center this semester, feel free to drop in.

Story by Alex Greenwell

news@suunews.net

Photos Courtesy of Christopher Diamond