SUUSA Senate Meeting 1/21

On Jan. 21, Southern Utah University Student Association held its weekly Senate Meeting. A variety of announcements were made including the new SUUSA constitution that was recently passed as University Policy and a new International Representative was sworn into office.

The full SUUSA constitutional changes are available for anyone to read, but some highlights include the incorporation of a functioning student government summer system to allow clubs to receive summer funding, the addition of gender-neutral pronouns to the wording, and finally the creation of a Judicial Branch of SUUSA to have better accountability.

Jordan Chang, sophomore studying aviation from Taipei, Taiwan, was appointed to his new position as the International Student representative. Chang is already planning on creating a better relationship between international students and the university.

“I would like to [see] what international students think about SUU events… I think sometimes international students are not really into some of SUU’s events,” said Chang.

The Center for Diversity and Inclusion’s representative had several announcements for students to be aware of.

First, the new director of CDI Joel Berrien Jr. is creating various programs intended to include all students on campus. The Latino Student Association has several open club positions including treasurer and is eagerly looking for applicants. Then Undoc Migrants Alliance has shirts for sale that will contribute to a scholarship fund for undocumented students.

Greek Life’s representative Madison Hufford stated that the United Greek Council is looking for a secretary. Applicants must be an active member and in good standing with one of the Greek groups on campus.

SUUSA urges students to check their course attendance on their portal. As a part of a government audit, SUU has had to crack down on attendance for the beginning and end of the semester. Students who haven’t taken attendance by the Jan. 29 are at risk of being dropped from classes in addition to losing government financial aid.

Thursday is Random Act of Kindness day on campus and SUUSA will be going around handing out hot chocolate to students.

SUUSA Senate Meetings are held every Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m in the Sterling Church Auditorium located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

