Amanda, Please! The Best Original Netflix Christmas Movies

Attention all fellow Aldovians: “A Christmas Prince 3: The Royal Baby” has officially been released on Netflix.

No, this is not a drill.

Along with hot chocolate and ice skating, a new tradition has been added to the holiday season: watching terribly wonderful Netflix Original Christmas movies. And after a year of waiting, the world’s favorite Christmas movie trope-filled series is back and better than ever.

To celebrate, we’re talking about some of the best (and worst) Netflix Originals floating around our queues right now. Turn the lights down, the thermostat up, and get ready for some serious coziness ‘round an extraordinarily cheesy movie.

5. “Holiday in the Wild” (2019)

I’m not gonna lie, I had high hopes for this.

Rob Lowe?

At an elephant sanctuary in Africa?

At Christmas time?

Um, okay!

Not to mention the recently single, middle-aged woman hoping to discover herself. It was a true Hallmark recipe for greatness.

Unfortunately, even with all of that going on, it was sort of…boring? Maybe it was the fact that I missed Rob Lowe’s sense of humor as Chris Traeger in “Parks and Recreation.” Or maybe it was his secret girlfriend that somehow managed to appear only after he kisses the only other white woman in the movie. Either way, “Holiday in the Wild” doesn’t need to be at the top of your Christmas list this year.

4. “The Knight Before Christmas” (2019)

There is nothing that the title doesn’t tell you about this movie. During the week of Christmas, a 14th century knight time travels to 2019 to fulfill a quest that will prove he is indeed a “true knight.” Yeah, I know. Incredible.

The film is fun and very silly, but maybe a little too predictable. I know that predictability is part of the Hallmark trope, but I hoped for at least one plot twist. Instead, we got some pretty bad writing, very fake snow, and the phrase “Egad!” when Sir Cole (say it a couple times fast) gets hit by a car. Although, the more I’m writing about how bad this movie was, the more I want to watch it again. Take that how you will.

3. “The Princess Switch” (2018)

Is Vanessa Hudgens the new Christmas queen? With two Netflix Original Christmas movies under her belt, the Disney Channel star is getting really good at falling in love with British royalty on Christmas Eve. But in “The Princess Switch,” not one, but TWO Vanessa Hudgens fall in love.

When Stacy DeNovo meets her doppelganger, Lady Margaret Delacourt, the two pull a classic “Parent Trap” switcheroo and live in each other’s shoes for a few days, only to result in Christmas time shenanigans and romance. Not only is this movie entertaining and cute, it has a 75% on Rotten Tomatoes– possibly the highest of any Hallmark-style movie. Trust me, this is not to be missed.

2. “A Christmas Prince” Trilogy ( 2017-2019)

The aspiring female reporter, the gay best friend, and the “unexpected” romance in a fictional country. “A Christmas Prince” is what started it all. The OG Netflix Christmas movie, if you will. And boy, it does not disappoint.

This is a movie SO full of tropes, that it’s hard not to enjoy. It is extremely predictable, including every Hallmark character that has ever existed. And yet, that’s what makes it a must-see. Join Amber on her journey to becoming royalty, always only around Christmas time, of course. Be ready for an entire trilogy of eye rolls, belly laughs, and so many acorns.

1. “The Holiday Calendar” (2018)

I know what you’re thinking: “‘A Christmas Prince” isn’t first on this list? This whole article revolves around that series. What?’ Well, I’m here to tell you that while that trilogy created the Netflix Original Christmas universe, it just isn’t the best. “The Holiday Calendar,” on the other hand, is pure magic.

Not only does the film feature a talented, diverse cast, but it is so stinkin’ cute. What I love most about the movie is how much it actually incorporates Christmas and the magic that surrounds the holiday. Not to mention the best friend romance, which I’m a total sucker for.

But don’t worry, there are plenty of tropes and surprises, just like a good Christmas romance movie should have. “The Holiday Calendar” is the perfect balance between a movie that’s so bad it’s good, and an actual good movie.

The next time you’re scrolling Netflix for the perfect Christmas movies, give one of these a try. You’ll probably hate them, but in a good way.

Story by Amanda Walton

life@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of IMDB