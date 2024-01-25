Flippin’ Birds set to take on a tough Hawkeye team

The Southern Utah University gymnastics team will head to Coralville, Iowa, to compete against the University of Iowa on Friday, Jan. 26, at 5:30 p.m. The meet can be streamed through Big Ten Plus.

Iowa

The Hawkeyes enter the matchup ranked No. 20 in the nation with an average score of 196.400.

Iowa is led by senior Adeline Kenlin. She kicked off the season scoring a new career best in the all-around at 39.575. That included wins on the beam and floor.

Sophomore Emily Erb has made a big impact on the floor routine. In her first two meets, she scored a career-high 9.875 as well as a 9.700. Karina Muñoz has been stellar for the Hawkeyes this season, too. The fellow sophomore has gotten a 9.900 and 9.850 on the vault in their two meets.

Southern Utah

The Flippin’ Birds enter the matchup after taking third in their first home meet of the season on Friday, Jan. 19. They are currently ranked No. 41 with an average score of 195.003. SUU was ranked No. 25 before they lost their home meet.

Freshman sensation Niya Randolph has made an immediate impact for the Flippin’ Birds. In her first meet, she posted an all-around score of 39.300. Southern Utah needs another big night from her to pull off the upset.

Another leader for SUU has been junior Ellie Cacciola. Last season, she was named to the All-Conference First Team on the beam. Cacciola has dominated the event, posting scores of 9.850, 9.775 and an elite 9.925.

Author: Brig Pyfer

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net