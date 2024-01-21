Apply for college in Utah — it’s free

Applying for college is now easier and cheaper for Utahns since, on Dec. 1, 2023, application fees for students were eliminated. The Utah Board of Higher Education, made up of ten Utah citizens, voted to end application fees for in-state students in order to make college more accessible than in the past. This removal took effect January 2024 and is relevant for any students that have a permanent Utah address.

On average, it costs students across the country $53 per application to apply for public college. In Utah specifically, application fees have ranged from the Utah Valley University fee of $15 to University of Utah’s fee of $55. These fees do not seem to be much on their own, but for a high school senior applying for an average of eight schools, the money adds up.

As of last year in the state of Utah, Southern Utah University was the only school that did not charge students an application fee and hasn’t for years. This led to SUU being at the front line when discussing the possibility of Utah waving their application fees.

The elimination will result in a revenue loss for colleges all over the state. The Utah Board of Higher Education has already addressed this issue by stating that the difference will be covered by a one-time bridge funding program while a permanent solution is in the works.

Author: Maggie Whipple

Photo courtesy of SUU

Editor: Anna Mower

news@suunews.net