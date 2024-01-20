Southern Utah finishes last in SUU Tri-Meet

In a night where Southern Utah University hoisted up the 2023 Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championship banner, Southern Utah competed against Arizona State University and Utah State University in the SUU Tri-Meet on Friday, Jan. 19.

Arizona State won the meet with a total score of 196.200, followed by Utah State scoring 195.375 and Southern Utah scoring 195.075.

Vault

Arizona State came in first place in the vault with a team score of 49.475. The Sun Devils had four athletes score a 9.000 or higher, led by Halle Gregoire’s 9.925. In second, The Flippin’ Birds tallied a 49.000, led by sophomore Kayla Pardue’s 9.850. The Aggies finished right behind SUU with a 48.900, led by Alivia Ostendorf’s score of 9.850.

Bars

ASU continued their dominance, finishing first on the uneven bars with a total score of 49.100 with three gymnasts scoring 9.850. Utah State followed, scoring a 48.775 led by Juilette Boyer and Brianna Brooks each scoring a 9.850. SUU took last on the bars with a 48.550, but Isabella Neff and Alex Routsis shared first place with a 9.750.

Beam

The Aggies kept their balance and finished first on the beam, scoring a 48.750 that was led by Lexi Aragon’s 9.800. SUU finished second, scoring a 48.625. The Flippin’ Birds’ best scorer was Ellie Cacciola with a high score of 9.925. ASU struggled on the beam, coming in third and scoring a 48.325.

Floor

The Sun Devils performed well on the floor routine, scoring first with a 49.300. Emily White led all gymnasts with a 9.900. Utah State came in second with a 48.950, followed by SUU’s 48.900.

Niya Randolph scored a career-high 9.875 on the floor routine and finished second in the all-around competition with a total score of 38.525. Arizona State’s Jada Mangahas took first place, scoring a 39.200.

Coming up

Southern Utah will be on the road to face the University of Iowa on Friday, Jan. 26, at 6:30 p.m.

Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

