Ballena’s 23 points not enough against Utah Tech

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team fell short against their in-state rival Utah Tech University 78-71 on Thursday, Jan. 17. With the loss, Southern Utah drops to 4-11 overall and 2-4 in the Western Athletic Conference. Utah Tech improves to 9-8 on the season and 3-3 in conference play.

First quarter

Utah Tech guards Macie Warren and Maddie Warren came out firing, scoring 15 of the first 20 points for the Trailblazers. As the game entered the first media timeout, Utah tech led Southern Utah 20-11. SUU freshman forward Ava Uhrich hit a pair of free throws and two three-pointers to cut the lead to five points late in the first. Fifth-year guard Breaunna Gillen answered back with a three of her own to extend the lead to eight heading into the second.

Second quarter

After a driving layup by Macie Warren and a three-pointer by SUU guard Samantha Johnston, both teams struggled to shoot the ball. The game went over four minutes without a field goal made. Utah Tech extended their lead to 13 with just over three minutes left in the half, but Southern Utah battled behind guard Daylani Ballena as she scored seven quick points. After a late free throw, Utah Tech led 39-32 going into the break.

Third quarter

Southern Utah came out of the half hot behind the play of Uhrich and Ballena, cutting the Utah Tech lead to just three in the first two minutes of the third. The Trailblazers responded quickly, going on a 21-4 run over the next seven minutes, capped off with an electrifying three-point play by Maddie Warren that really got the crowd into it. Utah Tech led 62-47 heading into the final quarter.

Fourth quarter

Freshman guard Alexandra Eldredge and graduate student Alexa Lord played key minutes early in the fourth, scoring 14 of Southern Utah’s 24 points in the quarter. SUU fought hard, but the comeback wasn’t enough, securing the Trailblazers’ win.

“We didn’t give up and I’m proud of their fight, but we need more people to step up,” said head coach Tracy Mason. “I was really impressed with Alexandra. She had really good minutes, and that’s how you earn more. We need more people to play hungry.”

Key statistics

— Lord had a career-high 13 rebounds.

— Macie Warren and Maddie Warren combined for 40 of Utah Tech’s 78 points.

— SUU outrebounded Utah Tech 45-36, including 17 offensive rebounds.

— Utah Tech outscored Southern Utah 40-28 in points in the paint.

What’s next?

Southern Utah continues their road trip by taking on California Baptist University on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m. The game can be streamed through ESPN+.

Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net