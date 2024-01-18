Megan Smith out for the year with injury

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team has announced that starting center Megan Smith will miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury. Smith is in her final year as a graduate student at Southern Utah.

While starting in every game she appeared in, Smith averaged 16.2 points per game on 55.6% shooting. Smith also had a team-high 19 blocked shots, ranking her first in the Western Athletic Conference. Smith also ranks No. 2 in the WAC in scoring and field goal percentage.

Smith was a standout player in high school, where she was a two-time Utah 3A Most Valuable Player and three-time state tournament MVP for Emery High School. Smith led Emery to back-to-back state championships as well as a 25-0 record her senior year.

To start her collegiate career, Smith attended Utah Valley University. In her freshman year, Smith played in 26 out of 28 games, averaging 4.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Smith’s sophomore year was cut short due to an injury, but she was still able to to appear in 11 out of 20 games. In her junior year, Smith took on a bigger role, appearing in all 31 games and starting in eight of them. She averaged 6.3 points per game and scored a season-high 19 points against Portland State University.

Ahead of her senior year, Smith transferred to Southern Utah University, where she played in all 33 games and started in all but one. Smith was named to the Western Athletic Conference All-Tournament team, as she helped Southern Utah win the WAC Championship .

Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net