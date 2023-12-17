Week 5 WAC women’s basketball power rankings

Week five of women’s basketball in the Western Athletic Conference is complete. Five teams hold a record of 1-1 in conference play, keeping the race for first place close. California Baptist University continues to impress and holds the top spot with an impressive 8-0 record.

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Previous ranking: 11

Next game:

— Home against the University of Texas on Dec. 20

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley continues to struggle and is winless in their first eight games. The next game is not going to be any easier as they host No. 5-ranked Texas. One bright spot has been junior guard Iyana Dorsey, who is averaging 16.9 points per game.

Record: 0-8 overall, 0-2 WAC

University of Texas at Arlington

Previous ranking: 10

Next games:

— At Sam Houston State University on Dec. 16

— At Jacksonville State University on Dec. 19

UTA had a full week off from basketball as they get ready to play Sam Houston State on Dec. 16. Texas Arlington will look to snap a three-game losing streak. In those three games, the Mavericks are giving up 88.6 points per game.

Record: 1-8 overall, 0-2 overall

Seattle University

Previous ranking: 8

Next game:

— Home against the University of Texas at San Antonio on Dec. 19

In Seattle University’s loss against San Diego State University, Seattle U failed to attempt a free throw while letting San Diego State go 19/25 from the line. If that continues, that could be a point of concern for Seattle University.

Record: 1-8 overall, 1-1 WAC

Utah Valley University

Previous ranking: 9

Next games:

— At New Mexico State University on Dec. 16

— Home against Sam Houston State University on Dec. 21

The offense found its groove against Utah State University after scoring 68 points. In UVU’s four wins this year, they are averaging 66.5 points a game, while in their five losses, they are averaging only 52.6.

Record: 4-5 overall, 0-2 WAC

Tarleton State University

Previous ranking: 7

Next games:

— At McNeese State University on Dec. 16

— At the University of New Orleans on Dec. 18

In their last two losses, Tarleton State is struggling to shoot the ball from behind the three-point line, shooting only 14.4% from three. However, TSU ranks first in the WAC in opponent field goal percentage and three-point percentage.

Record: 2-6 overall, 1-1 WAC

Southern Utah University

Previous ranking: 6

Next games:

— Home against the University of Utah on Dec. 16

— At Northern Arizona University on Dec. 21

Southern Utah had probably their best game of the year when they defeated the University of New Mexico 58-40. SUU forced 16 turnovers, and graduate student Megan Smith had a season-high five blocks.

Record: 3-5 overall, 1-1 WAC

Utah Tech University

Previous ranking: 5

Next games:

— Home against Bethesda University on Dec. 16

— Home against the University of Oregon on Dec. 19

— Home against Oklahoma State University on Dec. 20

After dropping their highly anticipated matchup with California Baptist, Utah Tech lost a very winnable game against Weber State University. The schedule doesn’t get better either as they get ready to host Power Five teams Oregon and Oklahoma State.

Record: 5-4 overall, 1-1 WAC

Abilene Christian University

Previous ranking: 5

Next game:

— At Western Kentucky University on Dec. 18

In their win against McMurry University, Abilene Christian had 11 different players score points. If they can continue to get depth like that, they have a legitimate shot at competing for the WAC championship.

Record: 5-4 overall, 1-1 WAC

Stephen F. Austin State University

Previous ranking: 3

Next games:

— At Middle Tennessee State University on Dec. 17

— Home against Troy University on Dec. 20

— At Austin Peay State University on Dec. 21

Stephen F. Austin held a three-point lead heading into the fourth quarter against the University of Alabama, but they couldn’t hold on and lost 74-69. Junior forward Trinity Moore had a season-high 21 points on 8/11 from the field.

Record: 6-3 overall, 2-0 WAC

Grand Canyon University

Previous ranking: 2

Next games:

— At the University of Idaho on Dec. 17

— At the University of Liberty on Dec. 20

Grand Canyon University continued their dominance and extended their winning streak to five games with a 66-59 win over Arizona State University. Senior forward Olivia Lane scored a season-high 18 points and went 12/14 from the free throw line.

Record: 7-2 overall, 2-0 WAC

California Baptist University

Previous ranking: 1

Next games:

— Home against California State University, Fullerton on Dec. 16

— At Louisiana Tech University on Dec. 18

— At Texas Southern University on Dec. 20

California Baptist’s Chloe Webb and Khloe Lemon were named WAC Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week, respectively. Webb averaged 25 points while shooting 48.6% from the field. Lemon had a career-high 15 points while going 4/7 from three.

Record: 8-0 overall, 2-0 WAC

Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net