Basketball to open WAC play against California Baptist

This week, the Southern Utah University basketball teams will each host the California Baptist University Lancers as Western Athletic Conference play begins. The women’s team will play on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 6:30 p.m., while the men will play the following evening, Nov. 29, at the same time. Both games can be streamed on ESPN+.

Women

The Lancers will look to keep their undefeated record untouched, coming off a 71-66 victory against the University of Portland. Their 5-0 record puts them at the top of the WAC standings.

Chloe Webb contributes to the team’s 76.6 points per game by averaging her own 20.6 points, making her the top scorer in the WAC and putting her 32nd in the nation. CBU has two other players averaging double-digit points with Grace Schmidt and Anaiyah Tu’ua scoring 15.6 and 10 points per game, respectively.

The Lancers shoot 41% from the field and 33.6% from three-point range. Webb, Schmidt and Tu’ua each have field goal percentages of 47% or higher.

California Baptist has been one of the stronger defensive teams in the conference, holding opponents to shooting just 36.6% from the field. In their five games, they have averaged 43.4 rebounds per game and have not been outrebounded. They have not forced very many turnovers but have still scored 14 points off them.

As the reigning WAC champions, Southern Utah has had a slower start than expected, going 1-3 to start the season. However, they are still averaging 68 points per game, less than a point lower than last year’s average. Megan Smith, Daylani Ballena and Ava Uhrich each average over 10 points per game, with Smith’s 18 leading the flock and putting her third in the WAC. Her 61.8% field goal percentage earns her the top spot in the conference and the 23rd spot in the NCAA.

SUU is one of four WAC teams with a positive rebounding margin. Uhrich currently leads the team with 30 total rebounds and 7.5 per game.

The Thunderbirds and Lancers faced off twice last season, including the WAC championship game. Southern Utah won both times.

Men

California Baptist has had an impressive start to their season with their 5-1 record and their current three-game winning streak. The game against Southern Utah will be their first of the season outside of their home court.

Though they’re one of the lowest-scoring teams in the WAC, the Lancer’s defense holds opponents back enough to put themselves on top. They allow just 61.3 points per game and a 38.8% field goal percentage. California Baptist is the best rebounding team in the conference, averaging 43 rebounds per game and outrebounding opponents by 9.83. This is helped by Hunter Goodrick’s conference-leading 11.2 per game.

Dominique Daniels Jr. leads all Lancer scorers with 17.5 points per game, which is also good enough for second in the WAC. He has made more three-point shots than any other player in the conference, shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc in the process.

Southern Utah will have had a full week off heading into Wednesday’s game. They last took on Texas State University and won 74-67.

The Thunderbirds average 78.2 points per game, led by redshirt senior Zion Young’s 16.6. Young ranks fourth in the WAC in the category. He is followed by Dominique Ford and Braden Housley, who are averaging 14.2 and 13.4 points per game.

Though SUU struggles to move the ball around and is second to last in the WAC in assists, this has also made it possible for them to give away the fewest turnovers. The assists that they have came mostly from Ford, whose 18 total assists double the second-highest total on the team.

With just one game where they outrebounded the opposing team, the Thunderbirds have had a tougher time cleaning the glass than in recent years. If it wasn’t for the 26-rebound edge they had against Life Pacific University, SUU would have a rebound margin of -6.25 and would be second to last in the WAC.

The two men’s teams have faced off four times in the past, dating back to 1998. Southern Utah currently leads the series 3-1.

Author: Anden Garfield

Photographer: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net