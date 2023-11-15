Week 1 WAC women’s basketball power rankings

It has only been one week of women’s college basketball, and we have already seen some exciting games and high level play from a lot of different teams. Here is look at how all the teams look after one week of play:

Seattle University

Previous ranking: 11

Next game:

— At the University of Washington on Nov. 18

Head coach Skyler Young is still looking for his first win as a Redhawk. Guard Peyton Howard is only shooting 30.8% from the field in her first two games. Forwards Irena Korolenko and Mya Moore have been the bright spot for Seattle, both averaging 12.5 points per game.

Record: 0-3

Tarleton State University

Previous ranking: 9

No games this week.

Junior guard Teresa Da Silva is continuing to improve from last year in her first three games, averaging 15 points per game this season so far. Sophomore forward Andjela Bigovic is the Western Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Week, as she averaged 10 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 blocks per game.

Record: 1-2

Utah Valley University

Previous ranking: 10

Next game:

— At the University of St. Thomas on Nov. 18

Last year, the concern for Utah Valley was the offensive efficiency since they averaged 55.1 points per game. In UVU’s victory over Weber State University, they scored 56 points. If this continues, it could be a slow season.

Record: 1-1

University of Texas Arlington

Previous ranking: 7

Next game:

— Home against the University of Texas at San Antonio on Nov. 18

As a team, the University of Texas Arlington is only shooting 33.3% from the field. Along with that stat, they have a -9.5 margin in rebounds. If they continue struggling to shoot the ball and rebound, it could be a long season.

Record: 0-3

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Previous ranking: 8

Next games:

— At Texas State University on Nov. 17

— At the University of Incarnate Word on Nov. 19

One concern that is worth mentioning is the scoring margin in their first two games. UTRGV is giving up 80 points per game while only scoring 58.5 points per game. That is a -21.5 margin. Along with that, as a team, they are only shooting 21.1% from three.

Record: 0-2

Abilene Christian University

Previous ranking: 6

Next game:

— Home against Angelo State University on Nov. 16

ACU has a +4 turnover rate in their first two games this year, and they are averaging 10.5 assists per game. One worry is the free throwing shooting percentage. In two games, Abilene Christian is shooting just 56.3%.

Record: 1-1

Stephen F. Austin University

Previous ranking: 5

Next game:

— Home against the University of North Texas on Nov. 16

After blowing out Oklahoma Panhandle State University 118-46, SFA lost in overtime to Liberty University 84-81. Redshirt senior Kurstyn Harden has been playing at a high level, averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Record: 1-1

Southern Utah University

Previous ranking: 2

Next games:

— Home against University of Alaska Fairbanks on Nov. 15

— At the University of California Santa Barbara on Nov. 19

Southern Utah has had a disappointing start to the season, dropping their first two games of the year, which were both at home. SUU is turning over the ball 19 times per game while only forcing 13.5 turnovers per game. If Southern Utah can limit the turnovers, then watch them start winning games.

Record: 0-2

Utah Tech University

Previous ranking: 4

Next game:

— At Texas A&M-Commerce on Nov. 20

Fifth-year guard Breaunna Gillen was named WAC Player of the Week after she averaged 22.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists and two steals a game on 62.5% from the field. As a team, they are winning their games by an average of 36 points per game.

Record: 2-1

California Baptist University

Previous ranking: 3

Next games:

— Home against Long Beach State University on Nov. 15

— Home against the University of Texas at El Paso on Nov. 18

Sophomore forward Grace Schmidt has been sensational for CBU, averaging 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game on 56% shooting. If she can continue to lead this team, they can pose a threat for Grand Canyon University.

Record: 2-0

Grand Canyon University

Previous ranking: 1

Next games:

— Home against the University of Oregon on Nov. 16

— Home against the University of Montana on Nov. 20

The play of the week goes to junior guard Naudia Evans. With time expiring in GCU’s game against St. Mary’s, Evans hit a three-pointer to win the game for the Lopes. Junior guard Trinity San Antonio has made an instant impact as well, averaging 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and eight assists per game.

Record: 2-0

