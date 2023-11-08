Men’s basketball to play second game of the season

The Southern Utah University Thunderbirds will be playing the Life Pacific University Warriors on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the America First Event Center. This marks both teams’ second game of the season.

Southern Utah

The Thunderbirds started their season with a 98-66 win in their exhibition match against Westminster University.

Following the exhibition match, the Thunderbirds had a loss to California State University, Bakersville. The tight game saw a 36-34 score at half time in favor of the Thunderbirds, but CSUB came away with the 73-72 win. Braden Housley led the scoring for Southern Utah with 22 points. As a team, the Thunderbirds shot 24/70 from the field and 9/26 from three-point range.

Life Pacific

The Warriors also won their opening exhibition match. With a 42-25 score in the first half and 30-32 in the second, they beat Stanton University 72-57.

After their exhibition match, the Warriors took a loss to Benedictine University Mesa. Despite a 51-point second half, the Warriors fell 88-78. Vince Fier was Life Pacific’s top scorer with 19 points. The Warriors forced the Hawks into 13 turnovers and outrebounded them 42-38.

Tickets for the home opener are available for purchase. The game will also be streaming on ESPN+.

Author: Carlos Grilli

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net