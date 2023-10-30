Scream offered students a scary good time

Students gathered in the Sharwan Smith Student Center for the annual Scream from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Oct 27.

Living up to its reputation as one of Southern Utah University’s largest events of the year, 80’s Thriller Night took the student body 40 years into the past with references from 80s movies, music and trends. The activities offered throughout the night also had more 80s flair than previous years. This theme was chosen through a student body vote, and it won by a landslide.

Students had the opportunity to participate in escape rooms, which took the place of the Spook Alley, along with mini golf, laser tag and a large dance in the America First Event Center. They could also receive airbrushed tattoos and refreshments.

There was no shortage of entertainment with performances from a Michael Jackson impersonator, a dance number in the Rotunda and a show by Off the Cuff Comedy.

This year, in an effort to cut down escape room wait times, students could sign up for a time and receive a text notification when it was their turn. While this idea was praised by those who heard about it, the wait to get in was still more than two hours long.

Those running the event also marked everyone’s wristband with unique marks for each experience in an attempt to cut down on return visitors, allowing more attendees to experience each piece of the event.

The AFEC was packed with dancing students and music that could be felt down the hallway. However, some students mentioned that it would have been nice to hear more 80s music in the dance to keep the theme more prevalent throughout the event. That didn’t stop everyone in the room from dancing long into the night.

Article: Audrey Gee

Photographer: Gabi Valiulis

Editor: Shauri Thacker

